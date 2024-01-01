Menu
Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Drive Mode Select and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 BMW 4 Series include:

Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Heated Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Drivers Seat
Navigation
Frontal Collision Warning

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
British Columbia

Stock # 40000

2017 BMW 4 Series

130,000 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD w/ Power Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

11939889

2017 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD w/ Power Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,000KM
VIN WBA4F9C54HG440136

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Drive Mode Select and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 BMW 4 Series include:

Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Heated Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Drivers Seat
Navigation
Frontal Collision Warning

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
British Columbia

Stock # 40000

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Power Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters

Dual Zone A/C

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning

REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Active Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
Sideview Cameras
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror

