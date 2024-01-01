$17,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD w/ Power Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,000KM
VIN WBA4F9C54HG440136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Drive Mode Select and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 BMW 4 Series include:
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Heated Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Drivers Seat
Navigation
Frontal Collision Warning
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
British Columbia
Stock # 40000
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Active Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
Sideview Cameras
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 BMW 4 Series