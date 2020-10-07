Menu
2017 BMW 5 Series

89,590 KM

Details Description Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 BMW 5 Series

2017 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive, AWD, M-SPORT, NAV, SUNROOF, 360 CAM

2017 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive, AWD, M-SPORT, NAV, SUNROOF, 360 CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

89,590KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5929944
  Stock #: PC6190
  VIN: WBAJE7C30HG888253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bluestone Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6190
  • Mileage 89,590 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW 540i | X-DRIVE AWD | M-SPORT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 20 INCH WHEELS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF | LEATHER | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2017 BMW 5 Series is the latest installment of a machine widely held as the worlds foremost luxury sports sedan. This time, its smarter, more handsome, lighter, and more efficient not to mention absolutely overflowing with next-level feature content and tech.







The 540i powered by the turbo 3.0-liter inline-six rated at 335 horsepower mated to a smooth shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission. With luxury features like Navigation, a trick 360 camera for tight spaces, heated seat and steering wheel for those Canadian Winters and so much more! This 5 Series comes in a beautiful Blue Exterior with matching Black Leather Interior!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Climate Control
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Wood
Navigation
2
16
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Woodgrain
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
engine oil
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Armrests: rear folding
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front wipers: rain sensing
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Dash trim: leather
Front seat type: sport
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Real time traffic
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Steering ratio: 16.3
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Hard drive: 20GB
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 2.93
Front fog lights: LED
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
stocks
weather
chrome surround
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
12V front and rear
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
audio security system
voice operated
speed sensitive
Google search
news
self-leveling
vehicle location
Twitter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

