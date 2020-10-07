2017 BMW 5 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Comfort Climate Control HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 Wood Navigation 2 16 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Woodgrain low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock engine oil Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Audio system power folding Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Armrests: rear folding Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front wipers: rain sensing Easy entry: power steering wheel Memorized settings: 2 driver Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Dash trim: leather Front seat type: sport Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Front brake diameter: 13.7 Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Total speakers: 12 Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Real time traffic Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Steering ratio: 16.3 Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Hard drive: 20GB Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.93 Front fog lights: LED variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Facebook Smart device app function: horn/light operation stocks weather chrome surround ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast 12V front and rear maintenance due reverse gear tilt power glass audio security system voice operated speed sensitive Google search news self-leveling vehicle location Twitter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.