2017 BMW 5 Series

$44,800 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 5 4 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7809330

7809330 Stock #: PC7543

PC7543 VIN: WBAJE7C33HG888263

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7543

Mileage 79,543 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Electronic Parking Brake Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features Rear 3 Wood 2 16 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Woodgrain low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Audio system power folding Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Armrests: rear folding Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front wipers: rain sensing Easy entry: power steering wheel Memorized settings: 2 driver Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Dash trim: leather Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Front brake diameter: 13.7 Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Total speakers: 12 Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Steering ratio: 16.3 Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Hard drive: 20GB Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.93 Front fog lights: LED variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation stocks weather chrome surround ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due reverse gear tilt power glass audio security system voice operated 12V front speed sensitive Google search news self-leveling vehicle location 12V rear Twitter Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.