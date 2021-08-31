+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2017 BMW 530i XDRIVE | 2.0 LITRE TURBO I4 | 248 HP | AWD | MSPORT PACKAGE | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | MASSAGE SEATS | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED VENTED SEATS IN FRONT | 4-ZONE CLIMATE | AMBIENT LIGHTING | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | HEAD UP DISPLAY | SATELITE RADIO | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CONECTED DRIVE SERVICES | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | M AERODYNAIMCS PACKAGE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2017 BMW 5 Series is the latest installment of a machine widely held as the worlds foremost luxury sports sedan. This time, its smarter, more handsome, lighter, and more efficient not to mention absolutely overflowing with next-level feature content and tech.
The 2017 530i powered by the turbo 2.0-liter 4-Cylinder Engine rated at 248 horsepower mated to a smooth shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission. With luxury features like Navigation, Back Up camera and Parking Sensors for tight space parking, heated seat and steering wheel and Heated Front and Rear Seats for those Canadian Winters and so much more! This 5 Series comes in a beautiful White Exterior with a luxurious Mocha Brown Leather Interior!
Your passengers will enjoy Heated Seats with power/memory, power operated Sunroof. Bluetooth and a USB port. SiriusXM Satellite Radio. An auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, remote keyless entry and power windows and door locks. auto-leveling HID headlights with LED corona rings and halogen fog lights.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
