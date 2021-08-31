Menu
2017 BMW 7 Series

80,000 KM

$52,900

+ tax & licensing
Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

750Li xDrive M SPORT-DRIVER ASSIST-REAR LOUNGE

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

80,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7901700
  • VIN: WBA7F2C30HG423420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW 750Li XDRIVE - STUNNING AND HEAVILY OPTIONED 750Li LONG WHEEL BASE - M SPORT PKG - LOUNGE TIER 2 PKG - SKY LOUNGE PKG - POWER AJUSTABLE REAR SEATS WITH FOOTREST AND FOLDING TABLE - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG - NIGHT VISION - HEADS UP DISPLAY - 3D SURROUND VIEW CAMERAS - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - SIDE COLLISION WARNING - FRONT COLLISION WARNING - CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - PARKING ASSISTANT - DRIVER ATTENTION CONTROL - BOWERS & WILKINS AUDIO - AMBIENT AIR PKG - BMW VITALITY PROGRAM -  MASSAGE/HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS - REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT DOUBLE SCREEN PKG - REAR HANDHELD TABLET WITH iDRIVE CONTROLS - WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING TRAY - SMART KEY - REAR POWER SUNSHADES - AMBIENT LIGHTING - SOFT CLOSE DOORS - POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 80,000KM - $52,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

