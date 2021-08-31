2017 BMW 7 Series

+ taxes & licensing
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2017 BMW 750Li XDRIVE - STUNNING AND HEAVILY OPTIONED 750Li LONG WHEEL BASE - M SPORT PKG - LOUNGE TIER 2 PKG - SKY LOUNGE PKG - POWER AJUSTABLE REAR SEATS WITH FOOTREST AND FOLDING TABLE - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG - NIGHT VISION - HEADS UP DISPLAY - 3D SURROUND VIEW CAMERAS - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - SIDE COLLISION WARNING - FRONT COLLISION WARNING - CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - PARKING ASSISTANT - DRIVER ATTENTION CONTROL - BOWERS & WILKINS AUDIO - AMBIENT AIR PKG - BMW VITALITY PROGRAM - MASSAGE/HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS - REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT DOUBLE SCREEN PKG - REAR HANDHELD TABLET WITH iDRIVE CONTROLS - WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING TRAY - SMART KEY - REAR POWER SUNSHADES - AMBIENT LIGHTING - SOFT CLOSE DOORS - POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 80,000KM - $52,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
