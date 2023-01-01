Menu
2017 BMW M2

56,666 KM

365HP, CARBON FIBRE TRIM, LIGHTS PKG, MSPORT WHEEL

56,666KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10550526
  • Stock #: PC9801
  • VIN: WBS1H9C39HV888861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9801
  • Mileage 56,666 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW M2 | 365HP | 3.0L TURBO | RWD | M DOUBLE CLUCH TRANSMISSION | M SPORT SEATS | CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM | M SPORT WHEEL | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | DRIVING ASSIST | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | REVERSE CAMERA | SMOKER PACKAGE | M SPORT SUSPENSION | LANE DEPATURE WARNING | LIGHTS PACKAGE | ANTHRACITE ROOFLINER | BRAKE ASSIST | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |







The 2017 BMW M2 is a high-performance sports coupe that offers a thrilling driving experience and a perfect blend of power, precision, and style. As part of the M series, this compact powerhouse is designed to cater to driving enthusiasts who demand the ultimate in performance and handling.







The M2's performance is not limited to straight-line speed. It's known for its impeccable handling, thanks to its rear-wheel-drive configuration and a perfectly balanced chassis. The suspension is tuned for precise and responsive steering, and the adaptive dampers allow you to customize the ride quality, making it comfortable for daily commuting and aggressive for spirited driving on the open road or the track.







In summary, the 2017 BMW M2 is a dynamic and exhilarating sports coupe that combines a potent engine with outstanding handling and a stylish design. Whether you're looking for a thrilling weekend driver or a daily commuter with a performance edge, the M2 is a compelling option for enthusiasts who appreciate the art of driving.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.46

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Touch-sensitive controls
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Hard drive: 20GB
Watts: 360
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Rear brake diameter: 14.5
Navigation data: real time traffic
Dash trim: carbon fiber
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / side mirrors
Taillights: LED / adaptive
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Center console trim: carbon fiber / leather
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling
Interior accents: carbon fiber / leather
Rear headrests: adjustable / foldable / 2

