$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2017 BMW M2
365HP, CARBON FIBRE TRIM, LIGHTS PKG, MSPORT WHEEL
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10550526
- Stock #: PC9801
- VIN: WBS1H9C39HV888861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9801
- Mileage 56,666 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 BMW M2 | 365HP | 3.0L TURBO | RWD | M DOUBLE CLUCH TRANSMISSION | M SPORT SEATS | CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM | M SPORT WHEEL | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | DRIVING ASSIST | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | REVERSE CAMERA | SMOKER PACKAGE | M SPORT SUSPENSION | LANE DEPATURE WARNING | LIGHTS PACKAGE | ANTHRACITE ROOFLINER | BRAKE ASSIST | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2017 BMW M2 is a high-performance sports coupe that offers a thrilling driving experience and a perfect blend of power, precision, and style. As part of the M series, this compact powerhouse is designed to cater to driving enthusiasts who demand the ultimate in performance and handling.
The M2's performance is not limited to straight-line speed. It's known for its impeccable handling, thanks to its rear-wheel-drive configuration and a perfectly balanced chassis. The suspension is tuned for precise and responsive steering, and the adaptive dampers allow you to customize the ride quality, making it comfortable for daily commuting and aggressive for spirited driving on the open road or the track.
In summary, the 2017 BMW M2 is a dynamic and exhilarating sports coupe that combines a potent engine with outstanding handling and a stylish design. Whether you're looking for a thrilling weekend driver or a daily commuter with a performance edge, the M2 is a compelling option for enthusiasts who appreciate the art of driving.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.