2017 BMW M3

66,594 KM

Details Description Features

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

COMPETITION, 444 HP, ULTIMATE PKG, CARBON PKG, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

66,594KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8154817
  Stock #: PC7810
  VIN: WBS8M9C39H5G85532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7810
  • Mileage 66,594 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW M3 COMPETITION | 3.0 LITER TWIN TURBO I6 | 444HP | M COMPETITION PACKAGE | ULTIMATE PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER PACKAGE | M PERFORMANCE TITANIUM EXHAUST | ADAPTIV M SUSPENSION | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | HEAD UP DISPLAY | INTERIOR EXTERIOR MIRRORS PACKAGE | ADJUSTABLE HEATED FRONT SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | RAIN SENSOR | LANE CHANGE WARNING | DRIVING ASSISTANT | SURROUND VIEW | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | REAL TIME TRAFFIC INFORMATION | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | SATELLITE RADIO | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | WIFI HOTSPOT | WIRELESS CHARGING | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Competiton package M3 is alrady a special vehicle but this is rare Ultimate Package M3. That's the highest trim available for M3 vehicle, the package combines the M Competition Package and the Drving package. Feel the exhilaration of this 2017 BMW M3 featuring a BMW M TwinPower Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 444HP mated to a M DCT Automatic gearbox and Rear Wheel Drive. BMW M3 brand is one of the most iconic 4-door saloon sports cars in the world, the gold standard of the sports Sedan. You can choose between different Drive modes through BMW iDrive Infotainment system or individually adjust the Steering Feel, Suspension Stiffness, Response of the Engine, the DCT transmisson can also adjust how aggressive the shifts are.







Beautiful wide fenders, with aggrssive looking front and rear bumper in combination with the Blue Exterior makes the look of the car absolutely stunning. The Carbon Fiber exterior elements make this car just that more aggressive. The Interior has received the M Perfromace treatment as well. With the light weight M Sport Bucket Seats, Carbon Fiber Trim Pieces and M Sport Steering Wheel you will feel at control at all times.







The Ultiamte Package is the top of the line M3 Package. It includes 20" M-Sport Rims, Adaptive M suspension, Carbon Fiber Spoiler, mirrors, rear diffuser, M Performance Exhaust, Carbon Fiber Front Lip, Adaptive M Suspension, Lightweight M Sport Seats and M Performance Exhaust.







The Driving package offers Active Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Frontal Collision Warning, Cross Traffic Alert.







This M3 is equipped with a BMW iDrive Navigation System with Voice Command, Park Assist Sensors and M Sport Adaptive Suspension control, Heads Up display, 360 Camera, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity and Satellite Radio. Other convenient features include Keyless Entry and Push to Start Button. For safety this M3 comes standard with front, side, curtain airbags, traction control, and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANAD

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

