2017 BMW M3

Listing ID: 8154817

8154817 Stock #: PC7810

PC7810 VIN: WBS8M9C39H5G85532

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7810

Mileage 66,594 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Drive mode selector Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER 10 SURROUND SOUND Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets door unlock speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Cargo Area Floor Mat power folding Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Armrests: rear folding Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Premium brand: harman/kardon Rolling code security: remote Center console trim: carbon Dash trim: carbon Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Multi-functional information center Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Watts: 600 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 14.6 Front brake diameter: 15.0 Touch-sensitive controls Emergency locking retractors: front Tuned suspension: sport Rear struts Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Interior accents: carbon fiber Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Hard drive: 20GB Axle ratio: 3.46 RAIN SENSING Battery disconnect Rear headrests: integrated Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: cloth Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation stocks weather ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast audio security system voice operated 12V front speed sensitive Google search news self-leveling vehicle location 12V rear 4 total Twitter Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic

