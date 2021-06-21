2017 BMW X1

$22,950 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7531159

7531159 Stock #: 11192

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11192

Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Halogen Headlamps Safety Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Onstar Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sliding Doors Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Digital/Analog Display Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Integrated roof antenna Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Convenience Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Fully loaded Reverse Park Assist Parking Sensors Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Steering Wheel Control PUSH START Lane Departure Warning Heated Exterior Mirrors Voice Command Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release Passenger Airbag On/Off Eco Mode Auto-Dimming R/V Mirrors ANTI- THEFT Full Carpet floor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.