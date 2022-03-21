2017 BMW X1

$24,950 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Heads-Up Display Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control PUSH START No accident Voice Command Full Carpet floor Sensor

