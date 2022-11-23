Menu
2017 BMW X1

46,894 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 BMW X1

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD W/ Heated Steering Wheel, Pano Roof, Backup Cam

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD W/ Heated Steering Wheel, Pano Roof, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

46,894KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9441069
  Stock #: 15763
  VIN: WBXHT3C38H5F83780

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 15763
  Mileage 46,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL
Automatic Air Conditioning
Panoramic Sunroof
Rearview Camera
Automatic Tailgate
Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory
Multifunctional Steering Wheel

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

