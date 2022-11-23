2017 BMW X1

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 8 9 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9441069

9441069 Stock #: 15763

15763 VIN: WBXHT3C38H5F83780

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 46,894 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL Automatic Air Conditioning Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Automatic Tailgate Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory Multifunctional Steering Wheel

