2017 BMW X3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 4 4 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10049664

10049664 Stock #: 19072

19072 VIN: 5UXWX9C56H0T01917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 19072

Mileage 82,441 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Apple CarPlay Exterior Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Panoramic Moonroof Comfort Dual Zone A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation Paddle Shifters Park Assist HEADS UP DISPLAY Aux input Power Front Seats Driver Memory Seat USB Ports Heated Front & Rear Seats Harman Kardon Premium Sound System AUTO STOP/START SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.