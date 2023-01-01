Menu
2017 BMW X3

82,441 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

xDrive28i w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,441KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10049664
  • Stock #: 19072
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C56H0T01917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19072
  • Mileage 82,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Navigation
Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Aux input
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
AUTO STOP/START
SOS Support System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

