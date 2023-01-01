2017 BMW X3

$25,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 9 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10605456

10605456 VIN: 5UXWX9C31H0W66938

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 75,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.