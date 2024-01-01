Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 BMW X5 xDRIVE35i AWD - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PREMIUM ESSENTIAL PACKAGE - SMART PHONE CONNECTIVITY - PARKING ASSIST - 20 BLACK M SPORT WHEELS - SPORT/COMFORT/ECO PRO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - COMFORT ACCESS WITH PUSH BUTTON START - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING -  POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS - REAR SUNSHADES - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER TAILGATE - BMW CONNECTED DRIVE - SPORT DISPLAYS - HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 92,000KM - $31,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns</p>

2017 BMW X5

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 BMW X5

xDRIVE35i-NAVIGATION-CAMERA-PANO ROOF-20" WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X5

xDRIVE35i-NAVIGATION-CAMERA-PANO ROOF-20" WHEELS

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1718657717
  2. 1718657719
  3. 1718657723
  4. 1718657733
  5. 1718657740
  6. 1718657744
  7. 1718657747
  8. 1718657749
  9. 1718657754
  10. 1718657758
  11. 1718657761
  12. 1718657764
  13. 1718657767
  14. 1718657770
  15. 1718657773
  16. 1718657775
  17. 1718657778
  18. 1718657781
  19. 1718657844
  20. 1718657846
  21. 1718657849
  22. 1718657852
  23. 1718657855
  24. 1718657859
  25. 1718657863
  26. 1718657866
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXKR0C33H0X80512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW X5 xDRIVE35i AWD - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PREMIUM ESSENTIAL PACKAGE - SMART PHONE CONNECTIVITY - PARKING ASSIST - 20" BLACK M SPORT WHEELS - SPORT/COMFORT/ECO PRO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - COMFORT ACCESS WITH PUSH BUTTON START - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING -  POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS - REAR SUNSHADES - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER TAILGATE - BMW CONNECTED DRIVE - SPORT DISPLAYS - HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 92,000KM - $31,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

Used 2012 Audi Q5 2.0L-QUATTRO-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF-B&O for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Audi Q5 2.0L-QUATTRO-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF-B&O 238,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q5 S LINE-TECHNIK-NAVI-360CAM-DRIVER ASSIST-HUD-B&O for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Audi Q5 S LINE-TECHNIK-NAVI-360CAM-DRIVER ASSIST-HUD-B&O 102,000 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi S4 TECHNIK-NAVI-CAMERA-B&O-19
2014 Audi S4 TECHNIK-NAVI-CAMERA-B&O-19" WHEELS 109,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X5