NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Support, Panoramic Sunroof, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 BMW X5 include:<br> <br>SOS Call Support<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Harman Kardon Premium Sound System<br>Frontal Collision Warning<br>Wireless Charger<br>Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Memory Drivers Seat<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39974

2017 BMW X5

103,216 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5UXKR0C35H0V80439

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,216 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Support, Panoramic Sunroof, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System and more!

The top features for this 2017 BMW X5 include:

SOS Call Support
Panoramic Sunroof
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Frontal Collision Warning
Wireless Charger
Navigation
Cruise Control
Memory Drivers Seat

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39974

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Hill Descent Control

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors

Bluetooth

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Soft Close Doors
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Active Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Pedestrian Warning
Front View Camera
Drive Mode Select
MULTI ZONE A/C
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror

