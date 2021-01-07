2017 BMW X5

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Comfort Climate Control HEATED Cargo Area Light Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 Wood Carpet 2 Chrome Accents Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Woodgrain low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Heated windshield washer jets Run flat tires Roll Stability Control one-touch open/close door unlock door pockets Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Audio system power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Dash trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Front struts Satellite communications: BMW Assist Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Watts: 205 Front brake diameter: 13.7 Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Rear struts Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Hard drive: 20GB Alternator: 210 amps Storage: accessory hook Grille color: silver Window trim: aluminum Front fog lights: LED variable intermittent Battery disconnect Exhaust tip color: metallic Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Center console trim: leatherette Rocker panel color: black Steering ratio: 19.1 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: lock operation ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Power Panoramic iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated 12V front speed sensitive safety reverse with washer self-leveling vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks in floor Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Roof rails: aluminum Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent

