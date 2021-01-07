+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW X5 X-DRIVE 35d | DIESEL | 7 PASSENGER | PREMIMUM PACKAGE | M-SPORT PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | SUN PROTECTION GLAZING | COMFORT SEATS | XENON ADAPTIVE LIGHTS | PARK ASSIST | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CONNECTED DRIVE SERVICES | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d features a powerful and efficient Diesel engine and along with xDrive All-Wheel-Drive delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family. Sleek white exterior finish with an elegant Brown Leather interior will look good. You'll receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System. Your passengers will love the huge Panoramic Sunroof! On top of that this is the 7 passenger BMW X5.
For colder winter weather you and your passengers will be able to enjoy the Heated seats in front and rear. On top of that you will have the Heated Steering Wheel. For convenient and safe parking there are Parking Distance Meters as well as Back Up camera.
Premium Package adds a host of convenient features includes Heated Seats, Power/Memory Seats, Satellite Radio, 4 zone Climate Control, Keyless Access, Keyless Start, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Power Tailgate, HomeLink, and much more. We know safety is your number one priority, so this car comes with Standard Front, Side and Rear Curtain Airbags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Traction and Stability Control, and Security. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Local Ontario Vehicle!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4