Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 BMW X6 XDRIVE35i | AWD | 3.0L TURBOCHARGED | PREMIUM PACKAGE | M SPORT PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMIC PACKAGE | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFT CLOSING DOORS | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | 4 ZONE CLIMATE-CONTROL | BACKUP CAMERA INCLUDING SURROUNDING VIEW | NAVIGATION | GLASS SUNROOF | HEADS UP DISPLAY | DRIVING ASSISTANT | 20 BMW LA WHEELS | PARK ASSIST | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CONNECTED DRIVE SERVICES | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX The 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Black Sapphire Metallic with a Coral Red/Black interior is the ultimate expression of luxury and performance in an SUV. This vehicle is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and power, making it one of the most sought-after SUVs on the market. The BMW X6 xDrive35i comes equipped with a host of factory default features that are sure to impress any discerning driver. The exterior of the car is sleek and bold, featuring a distinctive design that is both modern and elegant. The front of the car is dominated by BMWs signature kidney grille, which is flanked by sleek, aerodynamic headlights. The car also comes equipped with 20-inch BMW LA alloy wheels, which give it a sporty and aggressive stance on the road. Inside the car, youll find a spacious and luxurious cabin that is designed with the driver in mind. The front seats are heated and power-adjustable, and the rear seats are also heated for added comfort. The car also comes equipped with a Sunroof, which floods the cabin with natural light and gives passengers a stunning view of the sky above. Under the hood, the BMW X6 xDrive35i is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine that delivers 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque. The car also comes equipped with BMWs xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which provides exceptional handling and traction in all driving conditions. The BMW X6 xDrive35i is also equipped with a host of advanced technology features, including a 10.2-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, a premium Harman/Kardon audio system, and Bluetooth connectivity. The car also comes equipped with a rearview camera, which makes parking and reversing a breeze. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2017 BMW X6

94,201 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 BMW X6

XDrive35i,PREMIUM,M-SPORT,SOFT CLOSING DOORS,HUD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X6

XDrive35i,PREMIUM,M-SPORT,SOFT CLOSING DOORS,HUD

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,201KM
Used
VIN 5UXKU2C51H0N85276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Coral Red/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9958
  • Mileage 94,201 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW X6 XDRIVE35i | AWD | 3.0L TURBOCHARGED | PREMIUM PACKAGE | M SPORT PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMIC PACKAGE | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFT CLOSING DOORS | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | 4 ZONE CLIMATE-CONTROL | BACKUP CAMERA INCLUDING SURROUNDING VIEW | NAVIGATION | GLASS SUNROOF | HEADS UP DISPLAY | DRIVING ASSISTANT | 20" BMW LA WHEELS | PARK ASSIST | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CONNECTED DRIVE SERVICES | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Black Sapphire Metallic with a Coral Red/Black interior is the ultimate expression of luxury and performance in an SUV. This vehicle is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and power, making it one of the most sought-after SUVs on the market.







The BMW X6 xDrive35i comes equipped with a host of factory default features that are sure to impress any discerning driver. The exterior of the car is sleek and bold, featuring a distinctive design that is both modern and elegant. The front of the car is dominated by BMW's signature kidney grille, which is flanked by sleek, aerodynamic headlights. The car also comes equipped with 20-inch BMW LA alloy wheels, which give it a sporty and aggressive stance on the road.







Inside the car, you'll find a spacious and luxurious cabin that is designed with the driver in mind. The front seats are heated and power-adjustable, and the rear seats are also heated for added comfort. The car also comes equipped with a Sunroof, which floods the cabin with natural light and gives passengers a stunning view of the sky above.







Under the hood, the BMW X6 xDrive35i is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine that delivers 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque. The car also comes equipped with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which provides exceptional handling and traction in all driving conditions.







The BMW X6 xDrive35i is also equipped with a host of advanced technology features, including a 10.2-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, a premium Harman/Kardon audio system, and Bluetooth connectivity. The car also comes equipped with a rearview camera, which makes parking and reversing a breeze.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Dash trim: wood
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Watts: 205
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear struts
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Hard drive: 20GB
Fender lip moldings: black
Alternator: 210 amps
Grille color: silver
Window trim: aluminum
Front fog lights: LED
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Mirror color: aluminum
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Rocker panel color: black
Steering ratio: 19.1
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Rear headrests: fixed / 3
Door trim: leather / wood
Parking sensors: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Taillights: LED / adaptive
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Interior accents: aluminum / leather / woodgrain
Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in floor / sunglasses holder
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling / wiper activated
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release / vehicle and key memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

Used 2021 BMW M5 COMPETITION,PREMIUM PKG,CARBON FIBER,ALCANTARA for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 BMW M5 COMPETITION,PREMIUM PKG,CARBON FIBER,ALCANTARA 18,932 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G63,NIGHT PKG,CARBON FIBER TRIM,MASSAGE SEATS for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G63,NIGHT PKG,CARBON FIBER TRIM,MASSAGE SEATS 84,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 4MATIC,AMG STYLING,AVANTGARDE,HUD,BURMESTER for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 4MATIC,AMG STYLING,AVANTGARDE,HUD,BURMESTER 78,491 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X6