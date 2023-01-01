$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X6
XDrive35i,PREMIUM,M-SPORT,SOFT CLOSING DOORS,HUD
2017 BMW X6
XDrive35i,PREMIUM,M-SPORT,SOFT CLOSING DOORS,HUD
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Coral Red/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9958
- Mileage 94,201 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 BMW X6 XDRIVE35i | AWD | 3.0L TURBOCHARGED | PREMIUM PACKAGE | M SPORT PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMIC PACKAGE | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFT CLOSING DOORS | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | 4 ZONE CLIMATE-CONTROL | BACKUP CAMERA INCLUDING SURROUNDING VIEW | NAVIGATION | GLASS SUNROOF | HEADS UP DISPLAY | DRIVING ASSISTANT | 20" BMW LA WHEELS | PARK ASSIST | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CONNECTED DRIVE SERVICES | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Black Sapphire Metallic with a Coral Red/Black interior is the ultimate expression of luxury and performance in an SUV. This vehicle is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and power, making it one of the most sought-after SUVs on the market.
The BMW X6 xDrive35i comes equipped with a host of factory default features that are sure to impress any discerning driver. The exterior of the car is sleek and bold, featuring a distinctive design that is both modern and elegant. The front of the car is dominated by BMW's signature kidney grille, which is flanked by sleek, aerodynamic headlights. The car also comes equipped with 20-inch BMW LA alloy wheels, which give it a sporty and aggressive stance on the road.
Inside the car, you'll find a spacious and luxurious cabin that is designed with the driver in mind. The front seats are heated and power-adjustable, and the rear seats are also heated for added comfort. The car also comes equipped with a Sunroof, which floods the cabin with natural light and gives passengers a stunning view of the sky above.
Under the hood, the BMW X6 xDrive35i is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine that delivers 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque. The car also comes equipped with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which provides exceptional handling and traction in all driving conditions.
The BMW X6 xDrive35i is also equipped with a host of advanced technology features, including a 10.2-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, a premium Harman/Kardon audio system, and Bluetooth connectivity. The car also comes equipped with a rearview camera, which makes parking and reversing a breeze.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Seating
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Cars Inc.
Platinum Cars Inc.
Call Dealer
416-510-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333