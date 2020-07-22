+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW X6 M | 567HP | AWD | EXECUTIVE PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | BACKUP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | FULL MERINO LEATHER | COMFORT ACCESS| PUSH TO START | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | WIRELESS CHARGING | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | WIFI HOTSPOT |
The BMW X6 M combines M typical performance with the flexibility of an X model. Sports Activity Coupe profile very unique. Twin Turbocharged 4.4L V8 producing 567HP and 553TQ, mated to xDrive All Wheel Drive system and a smooth/fast 8-Speed Automatic transmission with Paddle Shifters. Mind-blowing performance from an SUV, taking you 0-100kmh in 3.9 seconds! Hatchback design for versatility. Comfort, Sport, Sport+ Modes for performance and steering feel. BMW iDrive Navigation System comes standard along with a Backup Camera for guidance, Heads Up Display, so you never need to take eyes off the road. Executive Package adds LED headlights, Heads up Display, Vented Front Seats, Seat Back Monitors, Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Rear Windowshades, Wireless Phone Charger, Soft Close Doors, and Wifi Hotspot - amazing amenities! Standard equipment includes 4-Zone Climate Control, Power/Memory Seats, Sunroof, HomeLink Garage Opener, Sport Seats, Power Hatch Tailgate, Heated Mirrors, foglights, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, lumbar support, and much more!Buy with confidence as this is a clean CarFax car!
This specific example comes in a bold White Exterior, with a stunning Red Leather interior which will definitely turn heads!
