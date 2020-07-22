2017 BMW X6

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Comfort Climate Control HEATED Cargo Area Light Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 18 Carpet 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets Roll Stability Control one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension door pockets engine oil Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Audio system power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Rear spoiler color: body-color Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Rear air conditioning zones: dual Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Watts: 600 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Real time traffic Rear headrests: fixed Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear struts Digital Sound Processing Grille color: black with chrome accents Air suspension: rear Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Hard drive: 20GB Alternator: 210 amps Door sill trim: scuff plate Storage: accessory hook Front fog lights: LED Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Headliner trim: Alcantara variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Front brake diameter: 15.6 Rear brake diameter: 15.2 Steering ratio: 17.9 Footwell lights: color-adjustable Passenger Seat Smart device app function: horn/light operation ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast 12V front and rear maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass audio security system voice operated sensor-activated speed sensitive safety reverse self-leveling vehicle location rear center with cupholders cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking remotely operated independently controlled in floor

