Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW X6

69,523 KM

Details Description Features

$73,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$73,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X6

2017 BMW X6

M V8, 567HP, TWIN TURBO, NAV, CARBON TRIM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X6

M V8, 567HP, TWIN TURBO, NAV, CARBON TRIM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8622449
  2. 8622449
  3. 8622449
  4. 8622449
  5. 8622449
  6. 8622449
  7. 8622449
  8. 8622449
  9. 8622449
  10. 8622449
  11. 8622449
Contact Seller

$73,800

+ taxes & licensing

69,523KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8622449
  • Stock #: PC8206
  • VIN: 5YMKW8C36H0U72024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8206
  • Mileage 69,523 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW X6 M | V8 | 567 HP | XDRIVE AWD | NAVIGATION | DRIVING ASSISTANT | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CONNECTED DRIVE SERVICES | COMFORT ACCESS | 21'' WHEELS | ROLLER SUNBLINDS | SMOKERS PACKAGE | SURROUND VIEW | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2017 BMW X6 M is powered by a Twin-Turbocharged 4.4L V8 producing 567 Horsepower and 553 ft-lbs of torque, mated to an xDrive All-Wheel Drive system and a fast 8-Speed Automatic transmission with Paddle Shifters. This combination provides mind-blowing performance from this Premium SUV. The 0-100 km/h time is reached in only 3.9 seconds! The BMW X6 M combines the typical M performance with the flexibility of an X model. The X6 Sports Activity Coupe profile is unique, but the more aggressive-looking Front and Rear M-Sport Bumpers makes the car look even more special.







This X6M is Wrapped in a Clean Gray Exterior, Its actual color is Donington-grau Metallic, with 21-inch M-Sport Rims is a head turner. Especially with the massive Blue BMW M Calipers. The exterior is not the only special feature of the car. The interior is wrapped in Mugello Red Merino leather which not only looks amazing but feels premium as well. The interior also features Carbon Fiber trim throughout. For the winter days, you will have Heated Seats and Steering wheel. The look of the interior is enhanced with Carbon Fiber Trim pieces.







Not only is the car visually and dynamically stunning it also packs a lot of features. Through the Infotainment System, you will be able to choose between Comfort, Sport, Sport+ Modes for Engine Response, Steering Feel and Suspension Firmness. BMW iDrive Navigation System comes standard along with a Backup Camera for guidance, a Heads Up Display, so you never need to take your eyes off the road. The rear seats are also Heated.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
18
Carpet
2
LEATHER
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Watts: 600
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear headrests: fixed
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Air suspension: rear
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Hard drive: 20GB
Alternator: 210 amps
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Storage: accessory hook
Front fog lights: LED
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Headliner trim: Alcantara
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 15.6
Rear brake diameter: 15.2
Steering ratio: 17.9
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
self-leveling
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
remotely operated
independently controlled
in floor
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Porsche 718 Cay...
 24,900 KM
$86,800 + tax & lic
2017 Audi RS7 4.0T Q...
 54,999 KM
$95,800 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 1 Series 1M...
 74,699 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory