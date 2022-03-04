$73,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2017 BMW X6
M V8, 567HP, TWIN TURBO, NAV, CARBON TRIM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$73,800
- Listing ID: 8622449
- Stock #: PC8206
- VIN: 5YMKW8C36H0U72024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,523 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 BMW X6 M | V8 | 567 HP | XDRIVE AWD | NAVIGATION | DRIVING ASSISTANT | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CONNECTED DRIVE SERVICES | COMFORT ACCESS | 21'' WHEELS | ROLLER SUNBLINDS | SMOKERS PACKAGE | SURROUND VIEW | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2017 BMW X6 M is powered by a Twin-Turbocharged 4.4L V8 producing 567 Horsepower and 553 ft-lbs of torque, mated to an xDrive All-Wheel Drive system and a fast 8-Speed Automatic transmission with Paddle Shifters. This combination provides mind-blowing performance from this Premium SUV. The 0-100 km/h time is reached in only 3.9 seconds! The BMW X6 M combines the typical M performance with the flexibility of an X model. The X6 Sports Activity Coupe profile is unique, but the more aggressive-looking Front and Rear M-Sport Bumpers makes the car look even more special.
This X6M is Wrapped in a Clean Gray Exterior, Its actual color is Donington-grau Metallic, with 21-inch M-Sport Rims is a head turner. Especially with the massive Blue BMW M Calipers. The exterior is not the only special feature of the car. The interior is wrapped in Mugello Red Merino leather which not only looks amazing but feels premium as well. The interior also features Carbon Fiber trim throughout. For the winter days, you will have Heated Seats and Steering wheel. The look of the interior is enhanced with Carbon Fiber Trim pieces.
Not only is the car visually and dynamically stunning it also packs a lot of features. Through the Infotainment System, you will be able to choose between Comfort, Sport, Sport+ Modes for Engine Response, Steering Feel and Suspension Firmness. BMW iDrive Navigation System comes standard along with a Backup Camera for guidance, a Heads Up Display, so you never need to take your eyes off the road. The rear seats are also Heated.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
