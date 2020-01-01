Menu
2017 BMW xDrive 35i, NAV, EXEC PKG, M-SPORT, HEADS UP, CAM

2017 BMW xDrive 35i, NAV, EXEC PKG, M-SPORT, HEADS UP, CAM

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$46,800

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4420053
  • Stock #: PC5201
  • VIN: 5UXKU2C51H0N85049
Exterior Colour
Azurite Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Coral Red/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
xDrive 35i | NAVIGATION | EXECUTIVE PACKAGE | M-SPORT PACKAGE | HEADS UP DISPLAY | COMFORT ACCESS | CAMERA | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | BALANCE OF BMW WARRANTY | ONE OWNER | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 BMW X6 xDrive 35i combines sporty coupe styling with SUV versatility in a sleek and luxurious package. A 3.0L Inline 6 Cylinder combined with an 8-Speed Automatic Gearbox and BMW's famous xDrive All Wheel Drive you'll command the roads in all conditions. Amazing handling, comfortable ride and a spacious Cabin. Sleek Black exterior paint with sporty Red leather interior. Featuring the Executive Package, M-Sport Package and many more options you will not miss a beat in this gorgeous SUV!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Run flat tires
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Air filtration: active charcoal
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Center console trim: leather
  • Door trim: leather
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Shift knob trim: alloy
  • Cargo cover: retractable
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Trailer hitch: ready
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Dash trim: wood
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Front headrests: power adjustable
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • Knee airbags: dual front
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Headlights: HID/Xenon
  • Parking sensors: front
  • Front struts
  • Satellite communications: BMW Assist
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Total speakers: 9
  • Watts: 205
  • Front brake diameter: 13.7
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Axle ratio: 3.15
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Impact sensor: alert system
  • Phone: hands free
  • Navigation system: hard drive
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Real time traffic
  • Rear headrests: fixed
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.6
  • Interior accents: aluminum
  • Touch-sensitive controls
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Courtesy lights: door
  • Drive mode selector
  • Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Electronic parking brake: auto off
  • Rear struts
  • Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Floor material: cargo area carpet
  • Hard drive: 20GB
  • Fender lip moldings: black
  • Alternator: 210 amps
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Grille color: silver
  • Window trim: aluminum
  • Front fog lights: LED
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Mirror color: aluminum
  • Footwell lights: color-adjustable
  • Rocker panel color: black
  • Steering ratio: 19.1
  • Smart device app function: horn/light operation
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

