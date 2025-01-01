$23,490+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Enclave
Premium AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,379KM
VIN 5GAKVCKD7HJ179561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 63166
- Mileage 68,379 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats and more!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Exterior
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
2017 Buick Enclave