NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Front Heated Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 62820

2017 Buick Verano

70,000 KM

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Verano

Convenience 1 w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

12832549

2017 Buick Verano

Convenience 1 w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,000KM
VIN 1G4PP5SK4H4107624

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 62820
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Front Heated Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 62820

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

