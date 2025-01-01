Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; color: #333333; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!</strong></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;><strong>AWD- LEATHER -SUNROOF -HEATED SEATS -POWER GROUP- 2.0L!!!</strong></span></span></span></p>

2017 Cadillac ATS

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Cadillac ATS

AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle
12699822

2017 Cadillac ATS

AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS*

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

647-492-5463

  1. 1751125507129
  2. 1751125507643
  3. 1751125508112
  4. 1751125508570
  5. 1751125509000
  6. 1751125509427
  7. 1751125509886
  8. 1751125510345
  9. 1751125510784
  10. 1751125511189
  11. 1751125511615
  12. 1751125512061
  13. 1751125512538
  14. 1751125512990
  15. 1751125513412
  16. 1751125513856
  17. 1751125514267
  18. 1751125514778
  19. 1751125515206
  20. 1751125515645
  21. 1751125516114
  22. 1751125516545
  23. 1751125516967
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Sale

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6AG5RXXH0213176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

AWD- LEATHER -SUNROOF -HEATED SEATS -POWER GROUP- 2.0L!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

Used 2017 Jeep Patriot Sport Altitude II*LEATHER*4X4*PICTURES COMING SOON for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Jeep Patriot Sport Altitude II*LEATHER*4X4*PICTURES COMING SOON 189,000 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento 3.3L EX*AWD*LEATHER*PAN ROOF*7PASS*PIC COMING SOON for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Kia Sorento 3.3L EX*AWD*LEATHER*PAN ROOF*7PASS*PIC COMING SOON 224,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT*HEATED SEATS*REV-CAM*PICTURES COMING SOON!!! for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT*HEATED SEATS*REV-CAM*PICTURES COMING SOON!!! 211,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-492-XXXX

(click to show)

647-492-5463

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Weston Motors Inc.

647-492-5463

2017 Cadillac ATS