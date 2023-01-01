Menu
2017 CADILLAC ESCALADE LUXURY | 4WD | 6.2L V8 | 7 PASSENGERS | 16-SPEAKER BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM | MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL | 22 INCH WHEELS | LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | THREE-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA MIRROR | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX The 2017 Cadillac Escalade features a 420-hp 6.2-liter overhead cam V-8, based on Chevrolets small-block engine architecture and coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Escalade comes with Cadillacs 8.0-inch CUE touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, 4G LTE connectivity, five USB ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 16-speaker Bose audio system with satellite radio. Trailering ratings of up to 8,300 lbs. Heated and cooled seats are standard in front, while the second row has heated seats as well. Bose Centerpoint audio system is tuned exclusively for the Escalade, with 16 speakers, for a concert-like experience throughout the vehicle Theres no question that the Escalade boasts more bravado than just about anything else to ever hit the road, but this SUV is far more luxurious, refined, and capable than anything before it. Straddling the line between tasteful and excessive, the Escalades unmistakable style is evident from every angle. At its core, it shares its frame, its structure, and much of its running gear with the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban and the GMC Yukon, but the Escalade takes things to an entirely different level inside . WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.

2017 Cadillac Escalade

139,343 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

VIN 1GYS4BKJ6HR296769

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9918
  • Mileage 139,343 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow/Haul Mode
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.23

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features

wind deflector
SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Active suspension
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Front struts
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Shift knob trim: leather
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
4WD selector: electronic
Rear seat: heated
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Adjustable pedals: power
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Total speakers: 15
Spare tire size: full-size
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Air suspension: rear
Power windows: safety reverse
Locking differential: rear
Laminated glass: acoustic
Front brake width: 1.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Interior accents: chrome
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Rear brake width: 0.8
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Steering ratio: 17.3
Capless fuel filler system
Body side moldings: chrome
Cross traffic alert: rear
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: power
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40
Rearview monitor: in mirror
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Battery: heavy duty
Window defogger: rear
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm
Trailer wiring: 7-pin
Running board color: aluminum
Rear seat power adjustments
Rear vents: third row
Alternator: 170 amps
Exhaust: hidden
Infotainment: CUE
Check rear seat reminder
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Automatic emergency braking: front
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Third row headrests: adjustable / 2
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Steering wheel trim: leather / wood
Parking sensors: front / rear
Front wipers: intermittent / rain sensing
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Front airbags: center / dual
Floor mats: front / rear / third row
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Driver seat: cooled / heated
Passenger seat: cooled / heated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / wiper activated
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 12
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Memorized settings: 2 driver / adjustable pedals / driver seat / liftgate / side mirrors / steering wheel
Storage: bin / cargo net / door pockets / front seatback
Third row seat folding: power / split
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / glass breakage sensor / interior motion sensor / vehicle immobilizer
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / vibrating driver seat / visual warning
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / tilt/slide

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

