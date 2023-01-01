$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac Escalade
LUXURY,4WD,7 PASSENGERS,BOSE,NAVI,CAM,SUNROOF
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9918
- Mileage 139,343 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 CADILLAC ESCALADE LUXURY | 4WD | 6.2L V8 | 7 PASSENGERS | 16-SPEAKER BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM | MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL | 22 INCH WHEELS | LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | THREE-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA MIRROR | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2017 Cadillac Escalade features a 420-hp 6.2-liter overhead cam V-8, based on Chevrolet's small-block engine architecture and coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Escalade comes with Cadillacs 8.0-inch CUE touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, 4G LTE connectivity, five USB ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 16-speaker Bose audio system with satellite radio. Trailering ratings of up to 8,300 lbs. Heated and cooled seats are standard in front, while the second row has heated seats as well. Bose Centerpoint audio system is tuned exclusively for the Escalade, with 16 speakers, for a concert-like experience throughout the vehicle
There's no question that the Escalade boasts more bravado than just about anything else to ever hit the road, but this SUV is far more luxurious, refined, and capable than anything before it. Straddling the line between tasteful and excessive, the Escalade's unmistakable style is evident from every angle. At its core, it shares its frame, its structure, and much of its running gear with the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban and the GMC Yukon, but the Escalade takes things to an entirely different level inside .
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
