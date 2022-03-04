$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury
Location
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6
60,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8605511
- Stock #: 3211011A
- VIN: 1GYS4CKJ5HR353775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6