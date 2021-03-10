2017 Cadillac XT5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 6801983

6801983 Stock #: 517VD517

517VD517 VIN: 1GYKNERS6HZ103209

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Active suspension Knee Air Bag Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Keeping Assist

