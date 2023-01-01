2017 Cadillac XTS

Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2G61N5S33H9127677, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, UltraView Pwr. SUNROOF, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirros/Locks, Heated Seats, Driver Memory Seats, 19-Inch Aluminium Wheels, White on Black Leather, 8 Bose Speakers, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player/USB, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Heated Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Auto Headlights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

200,000 KM

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G61N5S33H9127677

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2G61N5S33H9127677, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, UltraView Pwr. SUNROOF, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirros/Locks, Heated Seats, Driver Memory Seats, 19-Inch Aluminium Wheels, White on Black Leather, 8 Bose Speakers, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player/USB, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Heated Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Auto Headlights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

