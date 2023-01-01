$15,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XTS
AWD|LUXURY|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2G61N5S33H9127677, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, UltraView Pwr. SUNROOF, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirros/Locks, Heated Seats, Driver Memory Seats, 19-Inch Aluminium Wheels, White on Black Leather, 8 Bose Speakers, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player/USB, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Heated Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Auto Headlights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
