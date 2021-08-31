Menu
2017 Chevrolet Camaro

33,523 KM

$53,800

+ tax & licensing
$53,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

SS, 1SS, MANUAL, CAM, HUD, ACTIVE REV MATCHING

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

33,523KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 33,523 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVROLET CAMARO SS 1SS | 1LE PKG | RWD | 6.2L V8 | ONSTAR 4G LTE | WIFI | SIRIUSXM | BLUETOOTH | MANUAL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | KEYLESS ENTRY | 20'' RIMS | MEMORY SEATS | POWER SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL | ALCANTARA AND LEATHER SEATS | AFTER MARKET CATLESS HEADERS | ACTIVE REV MATCHING | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | PUSH START BUTTON | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The Camaro has a 6.2-liter V8 Engine. It is one sensational piece of hardware, with a 0-60 time of four seconds flat. This Camaro SS comes in a Red on Black spec with Carbon Fiber And Leather Steering Wheel and Shift Knob. This Camaro also has a full Carbon Fiber interior trim too.







The Camaro now wears a slightly smaller, tailored suit and it continues to ooze attitude and style. That's not to say it's perfect. From some angles, the Camaro cuts striking, honed lines, while other angles reveal a stubby, foreshortened body. It still wears its powerful haunches with the same pride, which nicely balance out its tall nose and slim grill. The new interior wears enhanced materials.The look is overall more cohesive and open thanks to lower placement of its dash and console. Gone are the heritage design details from the previous Camaro, replaced with a modern cockput with large digital gauges.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
Trip Odometer
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.73
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
8
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Wing
Run flat tires
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Push-Button Start
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Satellite communications: OnStar
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake width: 1.26
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear headrests: 2
Rear brake width: 1.1
Rear seat folding: one-piece
Daytime running lights: LED
Internet radio app: Pandora
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Infotainment: MyLink
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Premium brakes: Brembo
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 15.8
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
auto delay off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
voice operated
element
Google search
with read function
low oil level
app marketplace integration
voice guided directions
iHeartRadio
Smartphone integration: Android Auto

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

