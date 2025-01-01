Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; color: #333333; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!*</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>**TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!</strong></p><p><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>EXTENDED CAB - TRUCK CAP - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!</strong></p>

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

272,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

EXTENDED CAB*TRUCK CAP*PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

Watch This Vehicle
12579305

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

EXTENDED CAB*TRUCK CAP*PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

647-492-5463

  1. 1748550166
  2. 1748550166
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
272,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCHSBEA1H1282729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 272,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

EXTENDED CAB - TRUCK CAP - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban PREMIER*DVD*4X4*SUNROOF*NAVI*PICTURES COMING SOON! for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Chevrolet Suburban PREMIER*DVD*4X4*SUNROOF*NAVI*PICTURES COMING SOON! 165,000 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter EXTENDED*HIGHROOF*DIESEL*REV-CAM*PICS COMING SOON! for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter EXTENDED*HIGHROOF*DIESEL*REV-CAM*PICS COMING SOON! 159,500 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 5500 ST*DUMP TRUCK*4X4*DIESEL*PWR GROUP*PICS COMIN SOON for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 RAM 5500 ST*DUMP TRUCK*4X4*DIESEL*PWR GROUP*PICS COMIN SOON 179,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-492-XXXX

(click to show)

647-492-5463

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Weston Motors Inc.

647-492-5463

2017 Chevrolet Colorado