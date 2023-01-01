2017 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 5 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10498875

10498875 Stock #: PC9746

PC9746 VIN: 1G1YU3D64H5606268

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9746

Mileage 9,508 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass HEAD-UP DISPLAY Cargo Area Light Air filtration Drive mode selector Exterior Daytime Running Lights Run flat tires Convenience Clock External temperature display Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features SURROUND SOUND digital odometer Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Active suspension speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Total speakers: 8 Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Subwoofer: 2 Power outlet(s): 12V front Dash trim: leather Convertible rear window: glass Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Front brake width: 1.3 Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Axle ratio: 3.42 Front shock type: monotube Front spring type: transverse leaf Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Rear spring type: leaf Rear suspension type: short and long arm Suspension control: magnetic Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Front wipers: variable intermittent Front brake diameter: 14.6 Rear brake width: 1.0 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Infotainment: MyLink Rearview monitor: in dash Rear brake diameter: 14.4 Battery: maintenance-free Steering ratio: 12.0 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27 Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Power windows: safety reverse Premium brakes: Brembo Phone: voice operated Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: maintenance status Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Wi-Fi: hotspot Wheels: painted aluminum alloy Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated Fuel economy display: MPG / range Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power Crumple zones: front / rear Antenna type: diversity / element Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking Driver seat: heated / ventilated Passenger seat: heated / ventilated Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8 Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8 Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release Front headrests: integrated / 2 Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off Cupholders: covered / front Camera system: front / rearview Convertible roof: power / remote operation / soft top Internet radio app: Pandora / Stitcher Storage: cargo net / door pockets / in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / driving performance

