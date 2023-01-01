Menu
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

9,508 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06, 650HP, V8, BOSE ADV, HEADS UP DISP

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06, 650HP, V8, BOSE ADV, HEADS UP DISP

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,508KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10498875
  • Stock #: PC9746
  • VIN: 1G1YU3D64H5606268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9746
  • Mileage 9,508 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 3LZ | 650HP | 6.2L V8 ENGINE | CONVERTIBLE | 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC | RWD | HEADS UP DISPLAY | LEATHER SEATS | CLIMATE CONTROL | BACK UP CAMERA | REAR PARKING AID | MYLINK RADIO | BOSE PREMIUM 9 SPEAKER SYSTEM | PERFORMANCE RIDE WITH MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL | MEMORY SEAT PACKAGE | KEYLESS | CURBVIEW CAMERAS | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Convertible is the epitome of American high-performance sports cars, delivering an exhilarating driving experience combined with open-top excitement. This top-tier Corvette model boasts an aggressive and eye-catching design, featuring a low-slung body, wide stance, and distinctive carbon-fiber accents that not only enhance its aesthetics but also its aerodynamics. Under the hood lies a potent 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that churns out a staggering 650 horsepower, resulting in breathtaking acceleration and a spine-tingling exhaust note.







The Z06's performance is not just about straight-line speed; it also excels in handling and cornering. It comes equipped with a sophisticated suspension system, massive brakes, and sticky tires that allow you to harness the immense power and carve through corners with precision. Safety features, including stability control and advanced traction management, ensure that you can enjoy this performance with confidence.







In conclusion, the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Convertible is a remarkable combination of power, style, and open-air driving excitement. It appeals to enthusiasts who crave thrilling performance and the experience of top-down motoring, making it a standout in the world of high-performance sports cars.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Run flat tires

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Subwoofer: 2
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Dash trim: leather
Convertible rear window: glass
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Front brake width: 1.3
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.42
Front shock type: monotube
Front spring type: transverse leaf
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Suspension control: magnetic
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake diameter: 14.6
Rear brake width: 1.0
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Infotainment: MyLink
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Steering ratio: 12.0
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Power windows: safety reverse
Premium brakes: Brembo
Phone: voice operated
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off
Cupholders: covered / front
Camera system: front / rearview
Convertible roof: power / remote operation / soft top
Internet radio app: Pandora / Stitcher
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / driving performance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

