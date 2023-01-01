$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06, 650HP, V8, BOSE ADV, HEADS UP DISP
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 9,508 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 3LZ | 650HP | 6.2L V8 ENGINE | CONVERTIBLE | 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC | RWD | HEADS UP DISPLAY | LEATHER SEATS | CLIMATE CONTROL | BACK UP CAMERA | REAR PARKING AID | MYLINK RADIO | BOSE PREMIUM 9 SPEAKER SYSTEM | PERFORMANCE RIDE WITH MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL | MEMORY SEAT PACKAGE | KEYLESS | CURBVIEW CAMERAS | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Convertible is the epitome of American high-performance sports cars, delivering an exhilarating driving experience combined with open-top excitement. This top-tier Corvette model boasts an aggressive and eye-catching design, featuring a low-slung body, wide stance, and distinctive carbon-fiber accents that not only enhance its aesthetics but also its aerodynamics. Under the hood lies a potent 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that churns out a staggering 650 horsepower, resulting in breathtaking acceleration and a spine-tingling exhaust note.
The Z06's performance is not just about straight-line speed; it also excels in handling and cornering. It comes equipped with a sophisticated suspension system, massive brakes, and sticky tires that allow you to harness the immense power and carve through corners with precision. Safety features, including stability control and advanced traction management, ensure that you can enjoy this performance with confidence.
In conclusion, the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Convertible is a remarkable combination of power, style, and open-air driving excitement. It appeals to enthusiasts who crave thrilling performance and the experience of top-down motoring, making it a standout in the world of high-performance sports cars.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
