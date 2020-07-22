Menu
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

11,325 KM

Details Description Features

$65,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Stingray, 3LT, Z51, 450HP, NAV, HUD, CARBON, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

11,325KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5534442
  • Stock #: PC5903
  • VIN: 1G1YF2D72H5108146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torch Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC5903
  • Mileage 11,325 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVROLET CORVETTE C7 | STINGRAY | 3LT PACKAGE | Z51 PACKAGE | 450HP V8 | AUTOMATIC | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | BACKUP CAMERA | 2 ROOFS | CARBON ROOF | CARBON INTERIOR | MAGNETIC DRIVE SUSPENSION | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | ALCANTARA SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT, boasts a powerful naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 Engine, and pumps out 450hp 455 lb-ft of torque. It is an absolute speed machine, not for the pretenders but only for the players. This car is in immaculate shape, has low Kms, Clean Carfax, and is a Local Ontario Vehicle. It features a Metallic Grey Exterior, coupled with Sporty Red Brake Calipers and a Two Tone Red Leather with Black Alcantara Interior. An Automatic Transmission lets you cruise in comfort or adventure mode, whenever you please. 3LT Package adds Cooled/Vented Seats, Performance Video/Data Recorder, GM MyLink Navigation upgrade, and of course the Napa Leather on the doors, dash, and side panels, for a premium feel.







You'll receive on-road guidance from a GM Navigation System with ON-Star, Heads-Up-Display, and Front Vision. As well, enjoy Satellite Radio/Bluetooth/MP3/AUX Input booming sound from a Premium Sound System. Amenities like Heated/Cooled Leather Bucket Seats, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, HomeLink, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, and many more are included. For safety this vehicle is equipped with Front/Side impact airbags, overhead rollover protection, Stability/Traction Control, and Security.







The Z51 Performance Package includes dry sump lubrication, specific close-ratio gearing, transmission-cooling system, larger 19-inch front and 20-inch rear aluminum alloy wheels and dual-compound Michelin tires, larger slotted rotors and brake-cooling ducts, electronic limited-slip differential and differential cooling system, unique chassis tuning, and optional Magnetic Ride Control active-handling system with Performance Traction Management







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Power
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Cargo Cover
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
8
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
Lumbar
door pockets
Front
Push-Button Start
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Mylink
Radio: AM/FM
Theft-deterrent system
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Dash trim: leather
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Rear brake width: 0.9
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.42
Oil monitor
Front shock type: monotube
Front spring type: transverse leaf
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Internet radio app: Pandora
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Removable roof: targa top
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Navigation system: touch screen display
Battery: maintenance-free
Infotainment: Android Auto ready
Camera system: front
Steering ratio: 12.0
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Power windows: safety reverse
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance due
voice operated
element
Google search
Apple CarPlay ready
with read function
low oil level
auto-locking
Stitcher
in dash
driving performance
voice guided directions

