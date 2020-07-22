+ taxes & licensing
2017 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 | 2LZ | AUTOMATIC | CARBON EXTERIOR PACKAGE | AFTERMARKET INTAKE | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | AUTOMATIC ROOF | LEATHER | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED SEATS AND VENTILATED SEATS | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z06 w/2LZ boasts a Supercharged 6.2L V8 Engine, and pumps out 650 hp@ 6400 rpm, and 650 lb-ft of torque @ 3600 rpm. It is an absolute speed machine, not for the pretenders but only for the players. This car is in immaculate shape, has low kilometers, Clean CarFax, and is a Local Ontario Vehicle. It features a Black Exterior, coupled with Sporty Red Brake Calipers and a Premium Black Leather Interior. The Automatic Transmission allows for comfortable city driving
You'll receive on-road guidance from a GM Navigation System with ON-Star, Heads-Up-Display, and Front Vision. Enjoy Satellite Radio/Bluetooth/MP3/AUX Input, with booming sound from a Premium Sound System. Amenities include Heated/Cooled Leather Bucket Seats, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, HomeLink, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, and many more. For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front/Side impact airbags, overhead rollover protection, Stability/Traction Control, and Security.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
