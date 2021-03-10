+ taxes & licensing
2017 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 | Z07 PACKAGE | 3LZ | AUTOMATIC | AEM METHANOL KIT | APR CARBON AERO WING | 2.3 UPPER PULLY | BORLA LONG TUBE HEADER | BORLA MIDPIPE | BMS INTAKE | HEADS UP DISPLAY | CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | CARBON FIBER ROOF | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | MEMORY SEATS | LEATHER TRIM ON DOORS AND DASH | TUNED BY CHAMPION MOTORS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Z07 Package and 3LT trim boasts a Supercharged 6.2L V8 Engine, and pumps out 650 hp@ 6400 rpm, and 650 lb-ft of torque @ 3600 rpm. This is the ultimate American Supercar that looks and feels as good as any European counterpart. This Corvette has recieved signifcant modifications. The engine has been tuned by Champion Motors, the car is running on AEM Methanol kit. It recently recieved new spark plugs and methanol injector as well. Car is tuned to run on 94 Octane and methanol.
This Z06 is in Black Exterior colour and it looks great with the Z07 package and the aftermarket APR Carbon Wing. The interior is also wrapped in Black prmeium Leather.
3LZ Package adds Cooled/Vented Seats, Performance Video/Data Recorder, GM MyLink Navigation upgrade, and Nappa Leather on the doors, dash, and side panels, for a premium feel.
This powerful machine comes with Z07 Performance Package which includes Brembo Carbon Ceramic High-Performance Brake System, Z07 suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, level 3 Aero Package, splitter end plates and clear adjustable wicker bills.
You'll receive on-road guidance from a GM Navigation System with ON-Star, Heads-Up-Display. Enjoy Satellite Radio/Bluetooth/MP3/AUX Input, with booming sound from a Premium Sound System. Amenities include Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, HomeLink, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, and many more. For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front/Side impact airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
