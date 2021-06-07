Menu
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

7,223 KM

Details Description Features

$113,799

+ tax & licensing
$113,799

+ taxes & licensing

City South Fine Cars Inc.

416-787-8500

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 2LZ

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 2LZ

Location

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

416-787-8500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$113,799

+ taxes & licensing

7,223KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7265795
  • VIN: 1G1YS3D63H5605537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 7,223 KM

Vehicle Description

** ACCIDENT FREE ** AMAZING CONDITION **

 All vehicles come with a vehicle history report.

As per OMVIC Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695. Extensive inspection and servicing included! 

This vehicle is under the ownership of Priority Car Financing Corp. and could be retailed or wholesale’d from Priority Car Financing Corp.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

City South Fine Cars Inc.

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

