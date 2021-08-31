+ taxes & licensing
2017 CHEVROLET CORVETTE GRAND SPORT 2LT COUPE | RWD | 460HP | BACKUP CAMERA | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PUSH START BUTTON | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | MULTIFUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | PADDLE SHIFTERS | BUCKET SEATS | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | CLEAN CARFAX
Executed with beauty and proportion, the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport is built for precision and racing. It comes in a sleek Admiral Blue Metallic Exterior with Jet Black Interior. Powered by a 6.2 LT1 V8 engine that boasts 460-horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque this Corvette will satisfy your need for power. This Corvette is also paired with an 8-Speed Automatic gearbox.
2LT Package adds Cooled/Vented Seats, Back up camera, Front curb camera, GM MyLink Navigation upgrade and more.
You'll receive on-road guidance from a GM Navigation System with ON-Star. Enjoy Satellite Radio/Bluetooth/MP3/AUX Input, with booming sound from a Bose Premium Sound System. Amenities include Heated/Vented Leather Bucket Seats, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel, HomeLink, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, and many more. For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front/Side impact airbags, Stability/Traction Control, and Security.
