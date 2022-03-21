$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Z51 Convertible, 3LT, 460HP, MANUAL, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8871245
- Stock #: PC8464
- VIN: 1G1YL3D71H5102563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 37,346 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | 3LT | MANUAL | ACTIVE REV MATCHING | LAUNCH CONTROL | 6.2L V8 | 460HP | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | SILVER INTERIOR TRIM | BLACK BREMBO BRAKE CALIPERS | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | JET BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | BACK UP CAMERA | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray comes with a powerful naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 that makes 460hp and 465 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 7-speed manual transmission with active rev matching and launch control. The Corvette is an icon in the American Sportscar scene for a reason. The V8 engine in combination with the great chassis design is the perfect car for track and road. This is truly the perfect summer car.
This 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray features a White exterior colour with Carbon Flash accents, 19 front and 20 rear Split 5-spoke aluminum wheels in Gloss Black and Black Brembo calipers. Inside it features a Jet Black leather interior with Aluminum trim and white contrast stitching throughout.
This car also features the 3LT Equipment Package which adds a Performance Data Recorder, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with Navigation with 8-inch touch-screen display with motorized power up/down, smartphone integration, Bluetooth audio streaming, and Apple CarPlay. Of course, this is all in addition to the extensive list of features from the 1LT and 2LT Equipment Groups.
The Z51 Performance Package features Split 5-spoke aluminum wheels (19" front and 20" rear); a dry-sump oil system; performance gear ratios; e-LSD; larger front brakes (13.6" vs. 12.6") with Black calipers; slotted brake rotors; specific shocks, springs and stabilizer bars; performance exhaust, differential and transmission cooling; heavy-duty engine cooling; and an Aero Package that reduces lift for highspeed stability.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
