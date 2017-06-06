$16,590+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-559-3297
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,590
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10121658
- Stock #: 19519
- VIN: 1G1BF5SMXH7230936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 19519
- Mileage 141,321 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 06/06/2017 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.