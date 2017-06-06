Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

141,321 KM

Details Description Features

$16,590

+ tax & licensing
$16,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Heated Steering Wheel

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,590

+ taxes & licensing

141,321KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10121658
  Stock #: 19519
  VIN: 1G1BF5SMXH7230936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19519
  • Mileage 141,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 06/06/2017 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Additional Features

Leather Wrapped Steering
Single-zone air conditioning
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX Input
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Heated, Power Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12-volt power outlet
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
7” Touch Screen
Auto Start/Stop Engine

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

