2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 9 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10126245

10126245 Stock #: 19552

19552 VIN: 3G1BE6SM0HS514781

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 108,900 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry remote start Remote Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety BACKUP CAMERA Seating Power Driver Seat Power Options Power Windows & Locks Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Single-zone air conditioning Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB & AUX Input Heated Power mirrors 60/40 Split Rear Seats 12-volt power outlet 7” Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.