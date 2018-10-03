2017 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,590 + taxes & licensing
2 8 , 5 8 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10177092

10177092 Stock #: 19871

19871 VIN: 3G1BE6SM3HS522728

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 28,583 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety BACKUP CAMERA Power Options Power Windows & Locks Additional Features Single-zone air conditioning Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB & AUX Input Heated Power mirrors 60/40 Split Rear Seats 12-volt power outlet 7” Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

