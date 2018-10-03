Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

28,583 KM

Details Description Features

$20,590

+ tax & licensing
LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Cruise Control

LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Cruise Control

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

28,583KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10177092
  • Stock #: 19871
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM3HS522728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,583 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/10/2018 with an estimated $8418.81 of damage. On which a $8549 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Additional Features

Single-zone air conditioning
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX Input
Heated Power mirrors
60/40 Split Rear Seats
12-volt power outlet
7” Touch Screen

