2017 Chevrolet Cruze

$20,488 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 8 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10380777

10380777 Stock #: WI20937A

WI20937A VIN: 1G1BF5SM2H7182235

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # WI20937A

Mileage 88,825 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.