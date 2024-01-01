Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

98,024 KM

98,024 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ LT True North Edition w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Rearview Camera

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ LT True North Edition w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Rearview Camera

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,024KM
VIN 1G1BE5SMXH7200550

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,024 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Cruise Control, Rearview Camera, Auto Stop/Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze include:

Cruise Control
Rearview Camera
Auto Stop/Start
A/C
Bluetooth
Heated & Power Side Mirrors
Electronic Stability Assist
Brake Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36645

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Assist

Brake Assist
Rear Park Assist
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Power Sunroof

Bluetooth

A/C

Power Driver Seat

USB port
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Lane Change Assist
AUTO STOP/START
8" Touchscreen
Heated & Power Side Mirrors
Electronic Stability Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Chevrolet Cruze