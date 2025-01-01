Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; color: #333333; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!</strong></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;><strong>-REVCAM -HEATED SEATS -POWER GROUP -LT!!!</strong></span></span></span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

157,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

*REVCAM*HEATED SEATS*POWER GROUP*LT!!**

Watch This Vehicle
12699816

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

*REVCAM*HEATED SEATS*POWER GROUP*LT!!**

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

647-492-5463

  1. 1751125189929
  2. 1751125190381
  3. 1751125190808
  4. 1751125191253
  5. 1751125191706
  6. 1751125192151
  7. 1751125192552
  8. 1751125193002
  9. 1751125193410
  10. 1751125193846
  11. 1751125194282
  12. 1751125194708
  13. 1751125195194
  14. 1751125195639
  15. 1751125196070
  16. 1751125196501
  17. 1751125196918
  18. 1751125197338
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM9H7108149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-REVCAM -HEATED SEATS -POWER GROUP -LT!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

Used 2013 Acura RDX *AWD*TECHPACKAGE*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAVIGATION!!** for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Acura RDX *AWD*TECHPACKAGE*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAVIGATION!!** 181,500 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 1961 Chevrolet Corvette **CONVERTIBLE*RED INTERIOR*BEAUTY!!!!** for sale in Toronto, ON
1961 Chevrolet Corvette **CONVERTIBLE*RED INTERIOR*BEAUTY!!!!** 0 $129,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Ram Van *ECO MODE*FWD*SHELVING!!!* for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Dodge Ram Van *ECO MODE*FWD*SHELVING!!!* 241,000 KM $8,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-492-XXXX

(click to show)

647-492-5463

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Weston Motors Inc.

647-492-5463

2017 Chevrolet Cruze