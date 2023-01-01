2017 Chevrolet Cruze

$17,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 8 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9629338

9629338 Stock #: UP19953A

UP19953A VIN: 3G1BE5SM8HS593496

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,889 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors

