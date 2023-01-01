$17,999+ tax & licensing
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
101,889KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9629338
- Stock #: UP19953A
- VIN: 3G1BE5SM8HS593496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,889 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
