Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

101,889 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,889KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9629338
  • Stock #: UP19953A
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM8HS593496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,889 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2012 Subaru Forester
175,915 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla
80,435 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee
125,155 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory