Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Bose Audio System

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Bose Audio System

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
151,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9766504
  • Stock #: 17534
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM7HS603774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17534
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ambient Lighting

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Rearview Camera
Side Blind Zone Alert

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Driver Seat
LT Technology and Convenience Package
LT True North Edition
Keyless open and start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 9,199 KM
$30,590 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 59,133 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2018 Acura ILX Premi...
 2,179 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory