2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 0 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9849011

9849011 Stock #: 17938

17938 VIN: 3G1BF6SM4HS546694

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 17938

Mileage 71,051 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety BACKUP CAMERA Convenience Remote Engine Start Power Options Power Windows & Locks Additional Features Leather Wrapped Steering Single-zone air conditioning Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB & AUX Input 60/40 Split Rear Seats Heated, Power Side Mirrors 12-volt power outlet Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start 7” Touch Screen Auto Start/Stop Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.