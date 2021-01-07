2017 Chevrolet Equinox

+ taxes & licensing
416-820-5039
801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1
416-820-5039
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
A beautiful nice and clean SUV.
With all features like leather seats, Sunroof, Alloy Rims, and much more.
We sell all vehicles certified with no extra cost.
There is no hidden cost.
This vehicle is good for our Uber and Lyft drivers.
Please give me a call or walk-in for a test drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1