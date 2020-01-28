Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Express

4.8L*8CYL*POWER GROUP*READY FOR WORK!!*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Express

4.8L*8CYL*POWER GROUP*READY FOR WORK!!*

Location

Weston Motors

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4589904
  • Stock #: 344695
  • VIN: 1GCWGAFF7H1344695
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!


-2500 -4.8L -8CYL -POWER GROUP!! -READY FOR WORK!! 


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Power Outlet
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weston Motors

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 124,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge SE*PW...
 93,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Transit Co...
 138,000 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
Weston Motors

Weston Motors

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-2291

Send A Message