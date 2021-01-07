2017 Chevrolet Malibu

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495
Once you stop staring at the 17-inch aluminum wheels, sleek lines, well-placed curves, and aerodynamic design of our Malibu LT, open the door and discover all that this sedan has to offer. Get comfortable behind the wheel of our LT as you sink into the premium cloth seating and take in your surroundings. The 6-speaker MyLink Radio with 7-inch diagonal color touch-screen, Bluetooth streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and available satellite radio, cruise control, and power accessories all enhance the pleasure of owning a Malibu.Your safety is imperative with Chevrolet and covered by LED daytime running lights, cross traffic alert, Teen Driver, ten airbags, OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, rear vision camera, a tire pressure monitor, stability/traction control, and more. You deserve to have a diverse and well-rounded vehicle.
FINANCING AVAILABLE?
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!
HAVE A TRADE-IN?
Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.
PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE!
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase
HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW?
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.
CONTACT US:
TEL: (416)- 518- 3034 OR (437)- 771- 2761
ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca
