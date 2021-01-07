Menu
2017 Chevrolet Malibu

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

LT

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

84,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6561496
  • VIN: 1g1ze5st5hf225321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Once you stop staring at the 17-inch aluminum wheels, sleek lines, well-placed curves, and aerodynamic design of our Malibu LT, open the door and discover all that this sedan has to offer. Get comfortable behind the wheel of our LT as you sink into the premium cloth seating and take in your surroundings. The 6-speaker MyLink Radio with 7-inch diagonal color touch-screen, Bluetooth streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and available satellite radio, cruise control, and power accessories all enhance the pleasure of owning a Malibu.Your safety is imperative with Chevrolet and covered by LED daytime running lights, cross traffic alert, Teen Driver, ten airbags, OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, rear vision camera, a tire pressure monitor, stability/traction control, and more. You deserve to have a diverse and well-rounded vehicle.

FINANCING AVAILABLE? 
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!

HAVE A TRADE-IN?
Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

CONTACT US: 
TEL: (416)- 518- 3034 OR (437)- 771- 2761
ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

