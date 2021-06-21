Menu
2017 Chevrolet Malibu

171,337 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, AUTOMATIC, CAM, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, AUTOMATIC, CAM, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

171,337KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7440278
  • Stock #: PC7169
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5STXHF105319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7169
  • Mileage 171,337 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVROLET MALIBU LT | AUTOMATIC | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER DRIVER SEAT | PUSH TO START | CRUISE CONTROL | VOICE COMMAND | BLUETOOTH | ALLOY WHEELS | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







2017 Chevrolet Malibu is one of the most popular US made midsize sedans which was comepting against models like Camry and Accord. This model is powered by a inline-4 engine with 160 Horspower. The exterior is in Sleek Black colour with grey interior.







The 2017 Malibu comes with features like Bluetooth Connection, Back Up Camera for to help you in tight spaces, MP3 Compatible, Satellite Radio, Power Seat, Push to Start Button, Voice Command, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more.







For Safety 2017 Malibu has Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System, Traction Control and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Power Steering
Power
Trip Odometer
Phone
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front air conditioning
Tool Kit
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
8
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
auto on/off
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Lumbar
door pockets
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Pandora
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Satellite communications: OnStar
Wheels: aluminum
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Infotainment: MyLink
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Battery: maintenance-free
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Rear brake diameter: 11.3
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Assist handle: passenger side
Upholstery: premium cloth
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Storage: accessory hook
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Window trim: silver
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Steering ratio: 15.8
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.23
Check rear seat reminder
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
proximity entry system
reclining
mast
with read function
rear center with cupholders
Stitcher
in dash
voice guided directions
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
TuneIn
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

