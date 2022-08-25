2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
168,000 KM

$21,900

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

5.3L V8|4X4|CREW CAB|RUNNING BOARDS|6 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8995030
  • Stock #: 241826
  • VIN: 3GCUKNECXHG241826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3GCUKNECXHG241826, 4X4, 5.3L V8, 143.5", 6 PASSENGERS, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, White on Grey, Towing Pkg., Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Tilt Wheels, Bluetooth Audio, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

