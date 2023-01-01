2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 1 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9543265

9543265 Stock #: 24012302

24012302 VIN: 1gcncnehxhz355225

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Stock # 24012302

Mileage 202,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.